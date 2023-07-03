Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) stock priced at $0.1845, down -9.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1852 and dropped to $0.1601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. BRQS’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $2.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -15.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 86.10%. With a float of $68.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 315 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.78, operating margin of -1.78, and the pretax margin is -54.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2018, the company reported earnings of $1.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -54.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Looking closely at Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2190, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3667. However, in the short run, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1808. Second resistance stands at $0.1955. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2059. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1557, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1453. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1306.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.86 million, the company has a total of 57,183K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,540 K while annual income is -34,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -14,467 K while its latest quarter income was -72,285 K.