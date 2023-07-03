Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) to new highs

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.56, plunging -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.63 and dropped to $46.25 before settling in for the closing price of $46.50. Within the past 52 weeks, DICE’s price has moved between $14.41 and $46.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -66.20%. With a float of $46.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 81 employees.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DICE Therapeutics Inc. is 3.32%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 115,918,502. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,492,871 shares at a rate of $46.50, taking the stock ownership to the 166,293 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s CSO sold 18,750 for $30.53, making the entire transaction worth $572,444. This insider now owns 147,497 shares in total.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.58) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 32.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Looking closely at DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE), its last 5-days average volume was 3.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) raw stochastic average was set at 97.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.40. However, in the short run, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.64. Second resistance stands at $46.83. The third major resistance level sits at $47.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.88.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.23 billion based on 47,731K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -83,890 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.