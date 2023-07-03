Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) to new highs

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $67.79, up 1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.66 and dropped to $67.52 before settling in for the closing price of $67.32. Over the past 52 weeks, JCI has traded in a range of $45.52-$69.60.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.40%. With a float of $685.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $686.80 million.

The firm has a total of 102000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +9.39, and the pretax margin is +6.76.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 2,235,437. In this transaction COO, Global Field Ops of this company sold 35,478 shares at a rate of $63.01, taking the stock ownership to the 90,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Exec VP & General Counsel sold 14,253 for $63.02, making the entire transaction worth $898,247. This insider now owns 37,090 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.73) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.06 while generating a return on equity of 9.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.61% during the next five years compared to 25.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 356.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Johnson Controls International plc, JCI], we can find that recorded value of 3.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 96.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.25. The third major resistance level sits at $69.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.41.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.39 billion has total of 686,099K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,299 M in contrast with the sum of 1,532 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,686 M and last quarter income was 133,000 K.