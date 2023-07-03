Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) to new highs

On June 30, 2023, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) opened at $6.17, higher 0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.32 and dropped to $6.135 before settling in for the closing price of $6.21. Price fluctuations for SBSW have ranged from $5.96 to $12.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 24.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.40% at the time writing. With a float of $707.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $707.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 84481 employees.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.54% during the next five years compared to 37.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39 and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Looking closely at Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW), its last 5-days average volume was 4.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 6.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.22. However, in the short run, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.33. Second resistance stands at $6.42. The third major resistance level sits at $6.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.96.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

There are currently 707,642K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,477 M according to its annual income of 1,128 M.