Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) to new highs

On June 30, 2023, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) opened at $9.46, lower -3.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.5743 and dropped to $9.02 before settling in for the closing price of $9.40. Price fluctuations for SKLZ have ranged from $8.12 to $43.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 89.00% at the time writing. With a float of $14.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.16 million.

The firm has a total of 240 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 24,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 157,344 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $86,539. This insider now owns 10,456,647 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.37) by -$0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.80, a number that is poised to hit -1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Skillz Inc., SKLZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 9.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.79. The third major resistance level sits at $10.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.33.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

There are currently 21,131K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 192.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 269,710 K according to its annual income of -438,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 44,380 K and its income totaled -35,590 K.

