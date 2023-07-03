Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Lion Electric Company (LEV) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) stock priced at $1.94, down -4.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.84 before settling in for the closing price of $1.94. LEV’s price has ranged from $1.68 to $5.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 133.20%. With a float of $114.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.78 million.

The firm has a total of 1400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 49.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 36.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Lion Electric Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Lion Electric Company, LEV], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 18.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0576, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3872. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9900. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.7000.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 413.86 million, the company has a total of 223,713K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 139,910 K while annual income is 17,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,700 K while its latest quarter income was -15,580 K.