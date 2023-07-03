Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 20 K

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $2.23, up 5.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.355 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. Over the past 52 weeks, LXRX has traded in a range of $1.71-$3.79.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -72.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.10%. With a float of $186.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.01 million.

In an organization with 135 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -207.19, operating margin of -72489.21, and the pretax margin is -73341.01.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 21,600. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.16, taking the stock ownership to the 814,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $2.18, making the entire transaction worth $21,792. This insider now owns 804,359 shares in total.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -73341.01 while generating a return on equity of -88.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5813.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.81 million. That was better than the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.37. However, in the short run, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.36. Second resistance stands at $2.44. The third major resistance level sits at $2.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.05.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 581.36 million has total of 189,562K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140 K in contrast with the sum of -101,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -31,930 K.