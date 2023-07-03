Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is expecting 14.07% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 30, 2023, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) trading session started at the price of $186.76, that was 1.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $189.02 and dropped to $185.98 before settling in for the closing price of $185.93. A 52-week range for MMC has been $146.82 – $186.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.40%. With a float of $490.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $495.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85000 employees.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 13,006,584. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 70,106 shares at a rate of $185.53, taking the stock ownership to the 33,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Director sold 5,500 for $179.72, making the entire transaction worth $988,460. This insider now owns 64,616 shares in total.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.47) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +14.80 while generating a return on equity of 28.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.80% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Looking closely at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s (MMC) raw stochastic average was set at 97.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $179.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.11. However, in the short run, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $189.41. Second resistance stands at $190.73. The third major resistance level sits at $192.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $183.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Key Stats

There are 494,721K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 91.75 billion. As of now, sales total 20,720 M while income totals 3,050 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,924 M while its last quarter net income were 1,235 M.