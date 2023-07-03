Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) volume exceeds 0.63 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

June 30, 2023, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) trading session started at the price of $2.95, that was -5.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. A 52-week range for MBOT has been $1.00 – $6.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.00%. With a float of $7.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Microbot Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Microbot Medical Inc. is 2.98%, while institutional ownership is 21.00%.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.45) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -121.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.01 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Microbot Medical Inc.’s (MBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 51.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 192.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.90 in the near term. At $3.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.30.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Key Stats

There are 8,131K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.46 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -13,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -2,850 K.