Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) volume exceeds 278.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $0.112, down -7.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1145 and dropped to $0.1001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has traded in a range of $0.10-$35.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.20%. With a float of $636.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $643.38 million.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.75) by $2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -39.12, a number that is poised to hit 4.00 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 344.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 48.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 252.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9821, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3760. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1148. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1218. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1292. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1004, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0930. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0860.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.73 million has total of 172,510K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -739,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -114,910 K.

