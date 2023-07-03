MWA (Mueller Water Products Inc.) climbed 0.68 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 30, 2023, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) trading session started at the price of $16.28, that was 0.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.45 and dropped to $16.165 before settling in for the closing price of $16.12. A 52-week range for MWA has been $9.90 – $16.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.60%. With a float of $153.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.20, operating margin of +10.07, and the pretax margin is +7.90.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mueller Water Products Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mueller Water Products Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 47,519. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,189 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 376,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director sold 12,578 for $11.73, making the entire transaction worth $147,540. This insider now owns 115,618 shares in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Looking closely at Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) raw stochastic average was set at 94.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.64. However, in the short run, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.40. Second resistance stands at $16.57. The third major resistance level sits at $16.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.83.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Key Stats

There are 156,422K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.49 billion. As of now, sales total 1,247 M while income totals 76,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 332,900 K while its last quarter net income were 21,300 K.