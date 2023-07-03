NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) kicked off at the price of $16.07: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 30, 2023, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) opened at $16.21, higher 0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.97 and dropped to $16.03 before settling in for the closing price of $15.94. Price fluctuations for NEO have ranged from $6.00 to $20.54 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 16.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.40% at the time writing. With a float of $122.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.99, operating margin of -29.55, and the pretax margin is -31.26.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -28.30 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to -45.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Looking closely at NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.06. However, in the short run, NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.68. Second resistance stands at $17.30. The third major resistance level sits at $17.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.80.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

There are currently 127,578K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 509,730 K according to its annual income of -144,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 137,220 K and its income totaled -30,800 K.