NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) 20 Days SMA touches 18.22%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) stock priced at $8.50, up 0.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.51 and dropped to $7.96 before settling in for the closing price of $8.18. NEXT’s price has ranged from $3.92 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -91.30%. With a float of $135.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 102 employees.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NextDecade Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Looking closely at NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 93.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.93. However, in the short run, NextDecade Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.49. Second resistance stands at $8.78. The third major resistance level sits at $9.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.39.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.20 billion, the company has a total of 150,567K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -60,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -27,350 K.