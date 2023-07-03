NiSource Inc. (NI) with a beta value of 0.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 30, 2023, NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) trading session started at the price of $27.19, that was 0.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.40 and dropped to $27.085 before settling in for the closing price of $27.17. A 52-week range for NI has been $23.78 – $31.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.20%. With a float of $404.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.80 million.

The firm has a total of 7117 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.90, operating margin of +19.85, and the pretax margin is +16.35.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NiSource Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NiSource Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 318,421. In this transaction SVP, GC & Corp Sec of this company sold 11,157 shares at a rate of $28.54, taking the stock ownership to the 20,329 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s SVP & CHRO sold 4,824 for $27.89, making the entire transaction worth $134,556. This insider now owns 13,933 shares in total.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.75) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.74 while generating a return on equity of 11.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NiSource Inc. (NI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NiSource Inc. (NI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NiSource Inc., NI], we can find that recorded value of 3.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, NiSource Inc.’s (NI) raw stochastic average was set at 47.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.59. The third major resistance level sits at $27.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.84.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Key Stats

There are 413,063K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.28 billion. As of now, sales total 5,851 M while income totals 804,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,966 M while its last quarter net income were 333,000 K.