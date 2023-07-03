No matter how cynical the overall market is Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) performance over the last week is recorded 2.30%

June 30, 2023, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) trading session started at the price of $0.38, that was -0.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3849 and dropped to $0.3611 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. A 52-week range for ASTR has been $0.34 – $1.91.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.90%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.25 million.

In an organization with 359 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.74, operating margin of -2812.29, and the pretax margin is -4391.01.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Astra Space Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4391.01 while generating a return on equity of -158.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4918. However, in the short run, Astra Space Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3820. Second resistance stands at $0.3953. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4058. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3582, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3477. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3344.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

There are 270,771K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 97.13 million. As of now, sales total 9,370 K while income totals -411,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -44,310 K.