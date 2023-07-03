No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) performance over the last week is recorded -0.46%

June 30, 2023, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) trading session started at the price of $13.20, that was -1.30% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.20 and dropped to $12.88 before settling in for the closing price of $13.09. A 52-week range for DVAX has been $9.42 – $17.48.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 366.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 258.10%. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 351 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.73, operating margin of +39.40, and the pretax margin is +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 6,340,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $12.68, taking the stock ownership to the 2,415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director sold 1,000,000 for $10.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,550,000. This insider now owns 2,915,000 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.43 million, its volume of 1.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.12 in the near term. At $13.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.48.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are 127,700K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.67 billion. As of now, sales total 722,680 K while income totals 293,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 46,930 K while its last quarter net income were -24,330 K.