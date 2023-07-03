No matter how cynical the overall market is Genius Sports Limited (GENI) performance over the last week is recorded 5.45%

June 30, 2023, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) trading session started at the price of $5.99, that was 5.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.315 and dropped to $5.94 before settling in for the closing price of $5.88. A 52-week range for GENI has been $2.20 – $6.39.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.20%. With a float of $116.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.59, operating margin of -45.91, and the pretax margin is -53.74.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Sports Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 44.37%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -53.26 while generating a return on equity of -28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

The latest stats from [Genius Sports Limited, GENI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was superior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 92.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.52. The third major resistance level sits at $6.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.61.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are 219,862K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.41 billion. As of now, sales total 341,030 K while income totals -181,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 97,230 K while its last quarter net income were -25,170 K.