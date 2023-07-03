No matter how cynical the overall market is, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) performance over the last week is recorded 5.73%

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) stock priced at $78.48, up 2.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.76 and dropped to $77.83 before settling in for the closing price of $77.81. IFF’s price has ranged from $75.18 to $129.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 29.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -764.20%. With a float of $254.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.52, operating margin of +9.22, and the pretax margin is -13.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 93.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 170,282. In this transaction President, Scent of this company sold 1,972 shares at a rate of $86.35, taking the stock ownership to the 9,093 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 10,000 for $125.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,250,000. This insider now owns 17,237 shares in total.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -15.02 while generating a return on equity of -9.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -764.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.43% during the next five years compared to -27.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Looking closely at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (IFF) raw stochastic average was set at 11.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.86. However, in the short run, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.29. Second resistance stands at $80.99. The third major resistance level sits at $82.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $76.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.02 billion, the company has a total of 255,091K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,440 M while annual income is -1,871 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,027 M while its latest quarter income was -9,000 K.