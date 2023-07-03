No matter how cynical the overall market is, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) performance over the last week is recorded 5.23%

June 30, 2023, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) trading session started at the price of $3.50, that was 1.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.515 and dropped to $3.34 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. A 52-week range for JMIA has been $2.55 – $10.08.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.60%. With a float of $100.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.62 million.

The firm has a total of 4318 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 46.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.60. The third major resistance level sits at $3.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.16.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are 99,877K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 344.11 million. As of now, sales total 221,880 K while income totals -238,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 46,270 K while its last quarter net income were -31,760 K.