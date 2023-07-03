No matter how cynical the overall market is, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) performance over the last week is recorded 7.06%

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $19.96, up 0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.96 and dropped to $19.42 before settling in for the closing price of $19.70. Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has traded in a range of $17.34-$23.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 7.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -90.00%. With a float of $605.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $616.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 639 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.04, operating margin of +33.12, and the pretax margin is +2.56.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.24%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 199,351. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,630 shares at a rate of $20.70, taking the stock ownership to the 212,424 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s sold 11,500,000 for $26.18, making the entire transaction worth $301,070,000. This insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +7.17 while generating a return on equity of 1.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Looking closely at Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 45.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.10. However, in the short run, Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.98. Second resistance stands at $20.24. The third major resistance level sits at $20.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.90.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.98 billion has total of 619,892K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,728 M in contrast with the sum of 125,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 442,890 K and last quarter income was 289,760 K.