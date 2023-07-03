Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) performance over the last week is recorded 27.53%

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $3.90, down -4.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.1125 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $4.21. Over the past 52 weeks, KTRA has traded in a range of $2.70-$20.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.80%. With a float of $1.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3 employees.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.94 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$1.75. This company achieved a return on equity of -202.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.33 in the near term. At $4.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.70.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.88 million has total of 1,692K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -22,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,260 K.

Organon & Co. (OGN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.82%

Steve Mayer -
Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.93, soaring 0.39% from the previous trading...
Read more

MWA (Mueller Water Products Inc.) climbed 0.68 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
June 30, 2023, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) trading session started at the price of $16.28, that was 0.68% jump from the session...
Read more

2.47% volatility in Phillips 66 (PSX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On June 30, 2023, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) opened at $95.07, higher 0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

