No matter how cynical the overall market is Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) performance over the last week is recorded 9.41%

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $5.45, down -3.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.45 and dropped to $5.22 before settling in for the closing price of $5.41. Over the past 52 weeks, NR has traded in a range of $2.38-$5.45.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 1.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.50%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.90, operating margin of +2.93, and the pretax margin is -2.02.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 172,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,251 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $20,899. This insider now owns 76,046 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.55 while generating a return on equity of -4.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 89.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.38 in the near term. At $5.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.92.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 433.46 million has total of 85,084K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 815,590 K in contrast with the sum of -20,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 200,030 K and last quarter income was 5,620 K.