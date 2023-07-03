Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Novavax Inc. (NVAX) performance over the last week is recorded 10.90%

June 30, 2023, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) trading session started at the price of $7.62, that was -2.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.755 and dropped to $7.39 before settling in for the closing price of $7.59. A 52-week range for NVAX has been $5.61 – $76.77.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 129.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 64.10%. With a float of $78.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1992 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.46, operating margin of -32.53, and the pretax margin is -32.98.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Novavax Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Novavax Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 6,500. In this transaction President, R&D of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $6.50, taking the stock ownership to the 14,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s President, R&D bought 2,000 for $7.04, making the entire transaction worth $14,088. This insider now owns 13,473 shares in total.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$3.46) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -33.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

The latest stats from [Novavax Inc., NVAX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.55 million was inferior to 6.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.89. The third major resistance level sits at $8.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.93.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Key Stats

There are 86,305K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 636.23 million. As of now, sales total 1,982 M while income totals -657,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 80,950 K while its last quarter net income were -293,910 K.

