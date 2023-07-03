No matter how cynical the overall market is, Realty Income Corporation (O) performance over the last week is recorded 1.75%

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) stock priced at $60.30, down -0.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.49 and dropped to $59.19 before settling in for the closing price of $60.22. O’s price has ranged from $55.50 to $75.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.90%. With a float of $626.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $660.46 million.

The firm has a total of 391 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.27, operating margin of +32.65, and the pretax margin is +27.45.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Realty Income Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,738,118. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 26,600 shares at a rate of $65.34, taking the stock ownership to the 41,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $67.97, making the entire transaction worth $475,790. This insider now owns 10,090 shares in total.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.01 while generating a return on equity of 3.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.62% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Realty Income Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Realty Income Corporation, O], we can find that recorded value of 4.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Realty Income Corporation’s (O) raw stochastic average was set at 17.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.12. The third major resistance level sits at $61.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.86.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.21 billion, the company has a total of 673,222K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,344 M while annual income is 869,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 944,400 K while its latest quarter income was 225,020 K.