Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) performance over the last week is recorded 13.99%

Analyst Insights

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.54, soaring 10.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.685 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Within the past 52 weeks, TMC’s price has moved between $0.51 and $1.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.40%. With a float of $167.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.03 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 2,998,139. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,997,519 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 55,953,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 60,660 for $0.78, making the entire transaction worth $47,533. This insider now owns 512,777 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -254.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.53 million, its volume of 2.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9270, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9130. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7100 in the near term. At $1.7900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8950. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3400.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 469.83 million based on 280,640K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -170,960 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 0 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

