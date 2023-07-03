Now that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volume has hit 0.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 30, 2023, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) trading session started at the price of $27.85, that was 3.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.695 and dropped to $27.60 before settling in for the closing price of $27.45. A 52-week range for AGIO has been $19.43 – $34.76.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -19.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.30%. With a float of $54.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 389 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -42.30, operating margin of -2732.07, and the pretax margin is -1627.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 109.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 324,694. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 11,449 shares at a rate of $28.36, taking the stock ownership to the 14,079 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Director sold 10,718 for $28.36, making the entire transaction worth $303,962. This insider now owns 106,966 shares in total.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.7) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -1627.82 while generating a return on equity of -19.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.00% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 88.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.97, a number that is poised to hit -1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AGIO) raw stochastic average was set at 72.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.81 in the near term. At $29.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.62.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Key Stats

There are 55,581K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.67 billion. As of now, sales total 14,240 K while income totals -231,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,610 K while its last quarter net income were -81,020 K.