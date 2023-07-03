Now that PENN Entertainment Inc.’s volume has hit 1.97 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $24.10, up 0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.23 and dropped to $23.83 before settling in for the closing price of $23.81. Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has traded in a range of $22.96-$39.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 15.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.50%. With a float of $152.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21875 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.41, operating margin of +17.07, and the pretax margin is +2.74.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of PENN Entertainment Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 810,446. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,445 shares at a rate of $26.62, taking the stock ownership to the 28,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director sold 39,457 for $33.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,317,469. This insider now owns 37,055 shares in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $2.68. This company achieved a net margin of +3.47 while generating a return on equity of 5.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.00% during the next five years compared to -30.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

The latest stats from [PENN Entertainment Inc., PENN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.33 million was inferior to 2.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.43. The third major resistance level sits at $24.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.43.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.70 billion has total of 154,115K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,402 M in contrast with the sum of 222,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,673 M and last quarter income was 514,500 K.