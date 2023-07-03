Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) plunged -1.16 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 30, 2023, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) opened at $4.32, lower -1.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.38 and dropped to $4.24 before settling in for the closing price of $4.31. Price fluctuations for ORGN have ranged from $3.67 to $7.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 85.60% at the time writing. With a float of $104.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.65 million.

In an organization with 201 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Origin Materials Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 211,122. In this transaction Co-CEO and Director of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $4.69, taking the stock ownership to the 337,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Co-CEO and Director sold 45,000 for $4.70, making the entire transaction worth $211,500. This insider now owns 337,500 shares in total.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of 23.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 344.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.94 million. That was better than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Origin Materials Inc.’s (ORGN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.88. However, in the short run, Origin Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.35. Second resistance stands at $4.43. The third major resistance level sits at $4.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.07.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Key Stats

There are currently 143,100K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 585.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 78,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,700 K and its income totaled 9,770 K.