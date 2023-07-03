Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.07% last month.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $13.52, down -0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.59 and dropped to $13.42 before settling in for the closing price of $13.44. Over the past 52 weeks, ORCC has traded in a range of $10.08-$13.81.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 49.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.70%. With a float of $384.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.05 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.58, operating margin of +65.54, and the pretax margin is +39.44.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 78,470. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,900 shares at a rate of $13.30, taking the stock ownership to the 36,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller bought 65 for $13.15, making the entire transaction worth $855. This insider now owns 2,379 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +38.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 79.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.58. However, in the short run, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.53. Second resistance stands at $13.65. The third major resistance level sits at $13.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.31. The third support level lies at $13.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.30 billion has total of 389,798K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,202 M in contrast with the sum of 556,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 377,620 K and last quarter income was 177,860 K.