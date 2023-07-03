PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) posted a -7.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.29, plunging -4.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.29 and dropped to $5.015 before settling in for the closing price of $5.25. Within the past 52 weeks, PDSB’s price has moved between $2.89 and $13.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -116.10%. With a float of $24.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 18.90%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Trading Performance Indicators

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.50 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Looking closely at PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (PDSB) raw stochastic average was set at 8.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.01. However, in the short run, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.21. Second resistance stands at $5.39. The third major resistance level sits at $5.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.66.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 161.26 million based on 30,824K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -40,850 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.