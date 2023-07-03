Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) with a beta value of 0.80 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.14, plunging -0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.15 and dropped to $13.825 before settling in for the closing price of $14.02. Within the past 52 weeks, DOC’s price has moved between $13.27 and $18.16.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.40%. With a float of $226.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.48 million.

The firm has a total of 101 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.50, operating margin of +23.87, and the pretax margin is +20.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 15,295. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,021 shares at a rate of $14.98, taking the stock ownership to the 99,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 6,575 for $15.04, making the entire transaction worth $98,888. This insider now owns 25,635 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +19.82 while generating a return on equity of 3.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.85% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Physicians Realty Trust, DOC], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.31. The third major resistance level sits at $14.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.23 billion based on 238,399K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 526,640 K and income totals 104,370 K. The company made 134,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.