PLBY (PLBY Group Inc.) dropped -6.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $1.80, down -6.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.825 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has traded in a range of $1.43-$7.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -187.30%. With a float of $43.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.43, operating margin of -19.80, and the pretax margin is -125.79.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 39,651. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 24,326 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 1,386,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 8,528 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $13,670. This insider now owns 205,517 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -104.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Looking closely at PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 15.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6807, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6851. However, in the short run, PLBY Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7800. Second resistance stands at $1.8800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9350. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4700.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 120.22 million has total of 73,622K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 266,930 K in contrast with the sum of -277,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 51,440 K and last quarter income was -37,680 K.