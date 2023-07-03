Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) average volume reaches $2.56M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 30, 2023, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $3.86, lower -0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.915 and dropped to $3.78 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Price fluctuations for PSNY have ranged from $3.14 to $10.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.90% at the time writing. With a float of $463.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

The firm has a total of 2377 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.26, operating margin of -0.48, and the pretax margin is -18.24.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 47.97%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC, PSNY], we can find that recorded value of 1.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 23.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.97. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.63.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

There are currently 2,134,911K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,462 M according to its annual income of -465,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 546,020 K and its income totaled -8,980 K.