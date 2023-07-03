Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) 20 Days SMA touches -0.02%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) stock priced at $56.00, up 5.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.38 and dropped to $55.71 before settling in for the closing price of $54.88. PRGS’s price has ranged from $40.33 to $61.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.30%. With a float of $42.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.30 million.

The firm has a total of 2071 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.52, operating margin of +21.17, and the pretax margin is +19.48.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Progress Software Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 105.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 89,535. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $59.69, taking the stock ownership to the 5,216 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt sold 461 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $27,660. This insider now owns 24,828 shares in total.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.79 while generating a return on equity of 23.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Progress Software Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Progress Software Corporation, PRGS], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Progress Software Corporation’s (PRGS) raw stochastic average was set at 57.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.40. The third major resistance level sits at $63.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.41.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.46 billion, the company has a total of 43,307K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 602,010 K while annual income is 95,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 164,230 K while its latest quarter income was 23,670 K.