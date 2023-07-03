Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) volume exceeds 1.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock priced at $1.23, down -0.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. QUBT’s price has ranged from $1.04 to $4.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.90%. With a float of $33.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 38 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18661.66, operating margin of -26966.37, and the pretax margin is -28451.36.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc. is 44.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28451.36 while generating a return on equity of -84.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quantum Computing Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 390.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)

Looking closely at Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3109, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6998. However, in the short run, Quantum Computing Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2367. Second resistance stands at $1.2933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1133. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0567.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 78.03 million, the company has a total of 60,496K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 136 K while annual income is -38,594 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 121 K while its latest quarter income was -8,506 K.