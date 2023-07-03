Search
Shaun Noe
Recent developments with Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.55 cents.

On June 30, 2023, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) opened at $52.54, higher 1.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.40 and dropped to $52.2343 before settling in for the closing price of $52.27. Price fluctuations for ALK have ranged from $37.19 to $53.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 4.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -87.60% at the time writing. With a float of $126.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22922 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.27, operating margin of +5.77, and the pretax margin is +0.82.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alaska Air Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 243,659. In this transaction CEO AND PRESIDENT of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $48.73, taking the stock ownership to the 114,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director sold 3,500 for $48.58, making the entire transaction worth $170,017. This insider now owns 29,907 shares in total.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.48) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +0.60 while generating a return on equity of 1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.60% during the next five years compared to -40.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

The latest stats from [Alaska Air Group Inc., ALK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was inferior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s (ALK) raw stochastic average was set at 98.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.10. The third major resistance level sits at $54.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.77. The third support level lies at $51.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Key Stats

There are currently 127,911K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,646 M according to its annual income of 58,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,196 M and its income totaled -142,000 K.

