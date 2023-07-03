Recent developments with Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.68 cents.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) stock priced at $13.55. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.675 and dropped to $13.47 before settling in for the closing price of $13.50. GBDC’s price has ranged from $11.94 to $14.42 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 23.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -55.60%. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.84 million.

In an organization with 725 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.27, operating margin of +68.96, and the pretax margin is +37.87.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 4.23%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 104,160. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $13.02, taking the stock ownership to the 69,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $13.91, making the entire transaction worth $139,150. This insider now owns 61,000 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +37.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was better than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 64.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.28. However, in the short run, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.63. Second resistance stands at $13.75. The third major resistance level sits at $13.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.34. The third support level lies at $13.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.27 billion, the company has a total of 169,964K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 387,800 K while annual income is 153,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 146,950 K while its latest quarter income was 58,500 K.