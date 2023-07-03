Regions Financial Corporation (RF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.18% last month.

On June 30, 2023, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) opened at $17.81, higher 0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.92 and dropped to $17.59 before settling in for the closing price of $17.69. Price fluctuations for RF have ranged from $13.94 to $24.33 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.60% at the time writing. With a float of $929.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $935.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20113 workers is very important to gauge.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 200,134. In this transaction Director of this company bought 11,926 shares at a rate of $16.78, taking the stock ownership to the 23,107 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s SEVP sold 13,000 for $23.42, making the entire transaction worth $304,456. This insider now owns 24,344 shares in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.66) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +29.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.88% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

The latest stats from [Regions Financial Corporation, RF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.64 million was inferior to 10.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 38.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.11. The third major resistance level sits at $18.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.45. The third support level lies at $17.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

There are currently 938,311K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,531 M according to its annual income of 2,245 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,175 M and its income totaled 612,000 K.