RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) with a beta value of 0.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 30, 2023, RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) opened at $2.37, lower -7.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.45. Price fluctuations for RNXT have ranged from $1.50 to $5.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.90% at the time writing. With a float of $7.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RenovoRx Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%.

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -91.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 6.91 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, RenovoRx Inc.’s (RNXT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.39 in the near term. At $2.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.89.

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) Key Stats

There are currently 10,132K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -9,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,260 K.