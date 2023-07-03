Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Root Inc. (ROOT) with a beta value of 1.64 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

On June 30, 2023, Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) opened at $8.50, lower -20.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.98 and dropped to $8.42 before settling in for the closing price of $11.21. Price fluctuations for ROOT have ranged from $3.31 to $26.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.90% at the time writing. With a float of $7.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 765 employees.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Root Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 70,436. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 14,800 shares at a rate of $4.76, taking the stock ownership to the 43,107 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for $4.87, making the entire transaction worth $97,476. This insider now owns 57,907 shares in total.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$3.59) by $0.71. This company achieved a net margin of -95.79 while generating a return on equity of -57.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Root Inc. (ROOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.50, a number that is poised to hit -3.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Root Inc. (ROOT)

Looking closely at Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Root Inc.’s (ROOT) raw stochastic average was set at 49.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 277.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.04. However, in the short run, Root Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.81. Second resistance stands at $10.67. The third major resistance level sits at $11.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.69.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Key Stats

There are currently 14,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 136.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 310,800 K according to its annual income of -297,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,100 K and its income totaled -40,900 K.

