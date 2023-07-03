Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) volume exceeds 3.65 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 30, 2023, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) opened at $103.03, higher 2.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.75 and dropped to $102.63 before settling in for the closing price of $101.56. Price fluctuations for RCL have ranged from $31.09 to $105.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.50% at the time writing. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 102500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.25, operating margin of -10.52, and the pretax margin is -24.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 24,820,628. In this transaction Director of this company sold 318,325 shares at a rate of $77.97, taking the stock ownership to the 20,167,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director sold 203,800 for $80.15, making the entire transaction worth $16,333,816. This insider now owns 20,485,832 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.7) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -24.39 while generating a return on equity of -54.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) saw its 5-day average volume 4.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $104.78 in the near term. At $105.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $106.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

There are currently 255,737K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,841 M according to its annual income of -2,156 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,885 M and its income totaled -47,910 K.