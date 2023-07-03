SBS (Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo) climbed 3.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.60, soaring 3.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.98 and dropped to $11.60 before settling in for the closing price of $11.46. Within the past 52 weeks, SBS’s price has moved between $7.23 and $11.76.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.40%. With a float of $338.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

The firm has a total of 12211 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.06, operating margin of +20.88, and the pretax margin is +19.26.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Water industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +14.15 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.19. The third major resistance level sits at $12.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.25.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.96 billion based on 683,510K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,272 M and income totals 604,590 K. The company made 1,097 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 143,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.