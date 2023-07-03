Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) volume exceeds 1.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Markets

On June 30, 2023, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) opened at $1.72, higher 2.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.775 and dropped to $1.6946 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. Price fluctuations for SHCR have ranged from $1.31 to $2.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.70% at the time writing. With a float of $317.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.92 million.

The firm has a total of 3485 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.91, operating margin of -23.84, and the pretax margin is -27.05.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -26.83 while generating a return on equity of -19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sharecare Inc., SHCR], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8945. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7851. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8203. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8655. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7047, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6595. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6243.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

There are currently 357,421K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 640.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 442,420 K according to its annual income of -118,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 116,300 K and its income totaled -34,660 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) 20 Days SMA touches 0.35%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.99, soaring 3.36% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) drop of -0.78% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Zack King -
June 30, 2023, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) trading session started at the price of $9.75, that was 5.27% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) kicked off at the price of $35.66: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
On June 30, 2023, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) opened at $36.01, lower -0.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.