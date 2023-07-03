Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) volume exceeds 1.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 30, 2023, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) opened at $1.72, higher 2.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.775 and dropped to $1.6946 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. Price fluctuations for SHCR have ranged from $1.31 to $2.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.70% at the time writing. With a float of $317.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.92 million.

The firm has a total of 3485 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.91, operating margin of -23.84, and the pretax margin is -27.05.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -26.83 while generating a return on equity of -19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sharecare Inc., SHCR], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8945. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7851. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8203. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8655. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7047, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6595. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6243.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

There are currently 357,421K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 640.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 442,420 K according to its annual income of -118,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 116,300 K and its income totaled -34,660 K.