Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) kicked off at the price of $25.56: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Company News

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.22, soaring 3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.59 and dropped to $24.73 before settling in for the closing price of $24.74. Within the past 52 weeks, SHLS’s price has moved between $13.92 and $32.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 59.50%. With a float of $80.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 835 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.27, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 180,374. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 7,279 shares at a rate of $24.78, taking the stock ownership to the 83,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s President sold 1,415 for $22.79, making the entire transaction worth $32,248. This insider now owns 64,629 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.95 million, its volume of 2.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.86 in the near term. At $26.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.14.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.36 billion based on 169,820K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 326,940 K and income totals 127,610 K. The company made 105,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.

