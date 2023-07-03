SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 223,580 K

On June 30, 2023, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) opened at $29.34, higher 4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.2689 and dropped to $28.04 before settling in for the closing price of $28.88. Price fluctuations for SLG have ranged from $19.06 to $51.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -11.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -122.20% at the time writing. With a float of $62.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.08 million.

In an organization with 1137 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.41, operating margin of +21.12, and the pretax margin is -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 107,350. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $21.47, taking the stock ownership to the 11,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 for $16.44, making the entire transaction worth $164,400. This insider now owns 13,000 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.62) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.06 million. That was better than the volume of 2.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.72. However, in the short run, SL Green Realty Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.87. Second resistance stands at $31.68. The third major resistance level sits at $33.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.41.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

There are currently 64,376K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 826,740 K according to its annual income of -71,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 223,580 K and its income totaled -34,400 K.