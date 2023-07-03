SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 14.33%

On June 30, 2023, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) opened at $3.78, higher 2.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.86 and dropped to $3.74 before settling in for the closing price of $3.73. Price fluctuations for SMRT have ranged from $2.03 to $5.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.90% at the time writing. With a float of $143.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 701 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.76, operating margin of -58.91, and the pretax margin is -60.61.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SmartRent Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 210,492. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 65,067 shares at a rate of $3.23, taking the stock ownership to the 5,339 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,851 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $9,978. This insider now owns 70,406 shares in total.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -57.40 while generating a return on equity of -23.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)

The latest stats from [SmartRent Inc., SMRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.23 million was superior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, SmartRent Inc.’s (SMRT) raw stochastic average was set at 97.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.93. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. The third support level lies at $3.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Key Stats

There are currently 199,459K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 733.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 167,820 K according to its annual income of -96,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 65,080 K and its income totaled -13,220 K.