Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.18 million

On June 30, 2023, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) opened at $71.82, higher 1.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.97 and dropped to $71.36 before settling in for the closing price of $71.47. Price fluctuations for SQM have ranged from $60.21 to $115.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 37.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 567.20% at the time writing. With a float of $142.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

The firm has a total of 7238 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.88, operating margin of +52.35, and the pretax margin is +51.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.05) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 99.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 567.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.60% during the next five years compared to 53.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.51, a number that is poised to hit 2.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., SQM], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 33.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.93. The third major resistance level sits at $74.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.05.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

There are currently 285,638K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,711 M according to its annual income of 3,906 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,264 M and its income totaled 749,900 K.