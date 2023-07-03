SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) kicked off at the price of $0.27: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 30, 2023, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) trading session started at the price of $0.2898, that was -11.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.316 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. A 52-week range for SQZ has been $0.28 – $3.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.60%. With a float of $28.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.49 million.

The firm has a total of 53 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.60, operating margin of -353.04, and the pretax margin is -369.98.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SQZ Biotechnologies Company stocks. The insider ownership of SQZ Biotechnologies Company is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 3,935. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,183 shares at a rate of $3.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.54) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -369.98 while generating a return on equity of -87.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SQZ Biotechnologies Company, SQZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s (SQZ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5575, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2525. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3073. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3447. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2413, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2127. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1753.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) Key Stats

There are 29,491K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.93 million. As of now, sales total 21,480 K while income totals -79,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,940 K while its last quarter net income were -13,550 K.