Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 55.37% last month.

On June 30, 2023, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) opened at $7.77, higher 6.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.7786 and dropped to $7.75 before settling in for the closing price of $7.76. Price fluctuations for TRHC have ranged from $2.33 to $8.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 17.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.90% at the time writing. With a float of $24.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1027 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.55, operating margin of -17.12, and the pretax margin is -25.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is 31.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 49,910. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 11,500 shares at a rate of $4.34, taking the stock ownership to the 211,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $4.26, making the entire transaction worth $42,600. This insider now owns 88,514 shares in total.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -25.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -46.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s (TRHC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.77 in the near term. At $9.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.23. The third support level lies at $6.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Key Stats

There are currently 26,851K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 219.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 299,520 K according to its annual income of -147,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 88,280 K and its income totaled -15,900 K.