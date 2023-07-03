Search
admin
admin

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is -1.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Top Picks

On June 30, 2023, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) opened at $1.39, higher 3.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.44 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. Price fluctuations for TGB have ranged from $0.89 to $1.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -171.50% at the time writing. With a float of $277.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 207 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.90, operating margin of +9.87, and the pretax margin is -4.87.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Copper industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Taseko Mines Limited is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.61 while generating a return on equity of -7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -171.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

The latest stats from [Taseko Mines Limited, TGB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 1.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) raw stochastic average was set at 37.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4460, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4531. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3700. The third support level lies at $1.3500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Key Stats

There are currently 288,417K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 407.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 301,230 K according to its annual income of -19,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 85,390 K and its income totaled 3,280 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Energy Transfer LP (ET)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.82, plunging -0.55% from the previous trading...
Read more

-71.23% percent quarterly performance for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
June 30, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) trading session started at the price of $0.054, that was -5.88% drop from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) performance over the last week is recorded 10.42%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock priced at $264.38, up 5.94% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.